Matthew Lynch, 33, of Galloway Township, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Apr. 23 to second-degree possession with the intent to distribute heroin/fentanyl. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced the guilty plea in a news release on Friday, Apr. 26.

State police and the county prosecutor's office investigated Lynch for dealing drugs. Officers executed two search warrants on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Police arrested Lynch and found him with digital scales used to weigh drugs for street sales, along with $1,482 in cash from suspected drug deals. Officers also learned that Lynch was supplying a home in Atlantic City with heroin, meth, and fentanyl to be sold for him.

Investigators said Lynch sold drugs at several places throughout Atlantic County. The total amount of heroin mixed with fentanyl and meth was more than one-half ounce each.

Lynch also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Galloway police found him with 52 wax folds of heroin on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

According to state prison records, Lynch was convicted in January 2019 of robbery, two drug charges, and resisting arrest. He was released from prison on Sunday, Mar. 13, 2022, but has been detained since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, for violating his parole.

Prosecutors said they're seeking eight years in state prison for Lynch and his sentencing was scheduled for Tuesday, July 9.

