Galloway Driver, 20, High On Pot Caused Egg Harbor Weekend Crash: Cops

A driver was high on marijuana when he caused a crash in Atlantic County over the weekend, police said.

A cruiser from the Egg Harbor Township (NJ) Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Egg Harbor Township Police Department
Chris Spiker
Chris Spiker

Egg Harbor Township police said officers responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Westcoat Road near the Garden State Parkway around 6:48 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, local police said.

Aden Gallegos, 20, of Galloway, made an abrupt U-turne and struck another car driven by a 30-year-old from Northfield, police said.

Gallegos was under the influence of "intoxicating liquor and/or drugs, specifically marijuana." New Jersey law says you must be 21 or older to consume recreational marijuana.

Gallegos was brought to AtlantiCare Medical Center in Galloway. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and several other driving violations. Both vehicles were towed from the crash scene.

