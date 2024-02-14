Fugitive Found With Crystal Meth, Brass Knuckles In Brigantine: Police

Michal Ray, 47, of Morrisville, PA, and Nicole Olenick, 47, also of PA, were arrested on Monday, Feb. 12. The Brigantine Police Department announced their arrests on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

At around 10:45 a.m., a Brigantine officer stopped a vehicle for speeding near the intersection of 31st Street and Bayshore Avenue. The officer noticed Ray was not wearing his seatbelt in the front passenger's seat.

Ray and Olenick gave identification to the officer who noticed issues with the information on Ray's ID. The two tried to convince the officer that Ray's information was accurate, but the officer determined he provided someone else's ID to hide his identity.

The officer found out Ray was a fugitive in Pennsylvania and also had active warrants in New Jersey. A K9 officer then arrived to check for drugs.

The K9 found an odor of narcotics and the vehicle was searched. Officers found suspected crystal meth and a pair of brass knuckles.

Ray was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, identity theft, hindering apprehension, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and being a fugitive from justice.

Olenick was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, hindering apprehension, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Ryan was held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility and Olenick was released on a summons.

