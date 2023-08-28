Mostly Cloudy 74°

Fugitive Arrested In Atlantic City Stabbing: Police

A tip led to the arrest of a 32-year-old fugitive in an Atlantic City stabbing, authorities said.

Anthony Mincey of Atlantic City was wanted in connection with an Aug. 16 stabbing in which a 29-year-old man from Cape May was seriously injured, police said.

Mincey was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

He was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or submit a text anonymously to tip411 (847411).  Begin the text with ACPD.  

