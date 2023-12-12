French Bulldog Stolen In Break-In Using Garage Door Opener In Linwood: Police

Two vehicles also stolen early Sunday, Dec. 10 have since been recovered, Linwood police said.

Residents in surrounding towns also have been similarly robbed, police said.

“These actors are using garage door openers to gain access to residents’ homes,” police said in a statement. “We must stress the importance of locking not only your vehicles but also your exterior doors to your home and removing the garage door openers if possible. All interior doors between your garage and home should be locked as well.”

Anyone with surveillance video or information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Timothy Devine at 609-927-7979 or by emailing tips@linwoodpd.org.

