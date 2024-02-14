Four Arrested In Narcotics Crackdown In Galloway Township

Galloway Township police arrested Sahmad Greene, 28, of Galloway, on Monday, Feb. 12, the department said. The arrest came after officers searched a home on Liberty Court and found narcotics, a gun with a high-capacity magazine, cash, and a vehicle with more narcotics inside of it.

Greene was charged with distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of a weapon, committing a drug offense while in possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a handgun, certain persons not to have weapons, possession of hollow point ammunition, possession of a large capacity magazine, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police also arrested two fugitives on Tuesday, Feb. 13 after recovering more in the South Egg Harbor section of Galloway. Briana Torres and Jeffrey Anderson, both 29 years old and from Galloway, were charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Officers also seized narcotics, a high-capacity magazine, and a 12-gauge shotgun from a home on South Philadelphia Avenue on Tuesday, Feb. 13. They arrested 52-year-old Steven McKenney of Galloway.

McKenney was charged with distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to have weapons, possession of a large capacity magazine, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

All four people arrested were being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

"The Galloway Township Police Department would like to thank the concerned members of the public for providing these tips to law enforcement," said police Chief Richard Barber. "Working together to help fight the opioid crisis and prevent violent crime, we can continue to make our community a safe place for our families, friends, and children."

Anyone who wants to report a crime can call the Galloway Township Police Department at 609-652-3705. You can also contact the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234 or by anonymously texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES).

If someone you know is suffering from opioid addiction, help is available through the Hope Exists Foundation, which you can call at 609-910-3395.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.