Former Somers Point Official Admits To Having Child Porn: Prosecutors

Roger Tees, 74, of Somers Point, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Feb. 28 to endangering the welfare of children (distribution of child sexual abuse material), the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. Tees was the director of emergency management in Somers Point.

Prosecutors are recommending a four-year state prison sentence for Tees. Once released, he would have to register as a sex offender and would have lifetime parole supervision under Megan's Law.

Investigators said Tees used his Yahoo account to save child pornography to a cloud account. Yahoo reported it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The county prosecutor's office also said Tees used the messaging app Telegram to share child pornography and save it on his Yahoo account. Police searched his home and found several videos and pictures of child sexual abuse on his devices.

Investigators said there was no evidence that Tees committed crimes during his duties with the Somers Point emergency management office or in any other public service role.

Tees was scheduled for sentencing on Thursday, May 9.

