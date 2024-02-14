FBI Help Nab NY Pair In Deadly Atlantic City Shooting, Robbery

Howard Griswold, 24, of Baldwinsville, New York, and Melissa Tikarem, 28, of Manlius, New York, were taken into custody in the Syracuse area, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Griswold and Tikarem were charged with murder and robbery.

Christian Hunter, 32, of Atlantic City, was shot and killed on Saturday, Jan. 20. Atlantic City police responded to a shooting on North Virginia Avenue at around 7:19 p.m. and officers found Hunter unresponsive on a sidewalk with several gunshot wounds.

Hunter was rushed to the AtlantiCare Medical Center, City Division, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. A medical examiner's autopsy said a gunshot wound caused his death, which was ruled a homicide.

Tikarem was arrested on Monday, Jan. 29. Griswold was arrested on Friday, Feb. 9.

FBI agents and police in Syracuse helped the county prosecutor's office bring Griswold and Tikarem into custody. The two were waiting to be extradited to Atlantic County.

Anyone with information about the killing or other serious crimes should call the major crimes unit for the county prosecutor's office at 609-909-7666. You can also file an anonymous tip online at ACPO.tips.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477.

