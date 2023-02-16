Contact Us
Tina Fey, Amy Poehler Making Atlantic City Stop On Upcoming Comedy Tour

Cecilia Levine
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Photo Credit: minglemediatv/ANDERS KRUSBERG

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have announced a comedy tour together, with an Atlantic City stop on the calendar.

The gal pals and "Saturday Night Live" icons took to Instagram to announce their "Restless Leg" comedy tour, which begins April 28 in Washington DC.

The pair will make stops in Chicago in May, Boston on June 9 and in Atlantic City on June 10.

Pre-sale began with code RESTLESS on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at with general on sale Friday, Feb. 17. Click here for tickets.

