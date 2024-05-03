Kiyon Smalley, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, and a 17-year-old boy were given several gun-related charges, the Egg Harbor Township Police Department said in a news release on Thursday, May 2. They were arrested after officers responded to a report of a person firing shots from a vehicle "in an unknown direction" near Fire and Delilah roads at around 12:33 a.m. on Sunday, Apr. 28.

Shortly afterward, an officer stopped the suspected vehicle near Delilah Road and Engish Creek. Smalley, who was wanted on a traffic warrant, was identified as the driver and he was found with an empty holster.

Smalley was brought to the Atlantic County Justice Facility and the 17-year-old was released to his mother after his arrest. Officers searched the area where the shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

Smalley's vehicle was impounded and a search warrant was executed on Tuesday, Apr. 30. Police found a 9mm gun with a high-capacity magazine and several rounds of ammunition.

Smalley and the 17-year-old were given several charges, including unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and possession of a high-capacity magazine. The boy will face his charges in juvenile court.

Smalley was released from the county jail on his original warrant and went to get his vehicle at Egg Harbor Township police headquarters on Wednesday, May 1. When he arrived, he was arrested again and processed on new charges.

Smalley was brought back to the county jail and was held there.

