Egg Harbor Township Police Mourn Loss Of Beloved K9 Neiko

"It is with heavy heart that we report the passing of Egg Harbor Township Police K9 Neiko," the department announced on Facebook on Friday, July 21.

Neiko was a Belgian Shepherd that started his service with the Township in May 2014, after graduating from the John “Sonny” Burke K9 Patrol Academy.

"It was not in the line of duty. He had a lot of health problems," Lt. Brian Keane, a police department spokesman, told Daily Voice.

Neiko was trained in criminal apprehension, tracking, handler protection, and was also dual trained for narcotics detection, police said.

"K9 Neiko was deployed and assisted in countless calls for service in Egg Harbor Township and throughout Atlantic County supporting the surrounding jurisdictions," police wrote in the post.

Neiko also participated in many school and public demonstrations throughout his 9-year career.

Neiko and his partner, Officer Robert Sheppard, would like to thank everyone for their support over the years, the post said.

"Officer Sheppard and his partner were honored to serve our great community over the past 9 years. We all mourn this very sad loss of one of our own, our EHTPD Family."

