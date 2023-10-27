Egg Harbor Man Shot, Killed His Girlfriend: Prosecutor

Kevin Dorsey has been charged with the murder of his 44-year-old girlfriend Charlena Burnett, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Officce. He also was charged with weapons offenses.

On Thursday, Oct. 26, at approximately 7:30 pm, the Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call in reference to a shooting at 374 Zion Road,.

Police found Burnett inside the residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dorsey was placed under arrest at the residence after making admissions to patrol officers, the prosecutor sai.

Burnett and Dorsey were both residents of 374 Zion Road and were in a dating relationship.

Dorsey was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility where he is detained pending his first court appearance.

This incident is still being investigated by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident or other serious crimes are asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Website at ACPO.Tips and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

