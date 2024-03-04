Eagles Defensive Star Donates K9 To Atlantic City Police Department

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox donated K9 Carlo to Atlantic City police, the department said in a Facebook post on Monday, Mar. 4. K9 Officer Robert Reynolds and K9 Carlo graduated from the Atlantic County police academy's K9 patrol and drug-detection course in Corbin City on Friday, Mar. 1.

Officer Reynolds and K9 Carlo were given the John “Sonny” Burke Award, which was voted on by their classmates. Reynolds's car was also renumbered to "K9-91," in honor of the number 91 that Cox wore for the Eagles.

This is the second time that Cox donated a dog officer to Atlantic City police. The four-time all-pro also gave money to the city to buy K9 Narco in 2023.

Cox has played for the Eagles since he was taken with the 12th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. The Yazoo City, Mississippi, native won Super Bowl LII in 2018 with the Birds.

Cox had 33 tackles, five sacks, and a forced fumble for Philly in 2023. While he hadn't announced his retirement as of Monday, Mar. 4, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the day before that Cox "will probably retire at some point this offseason."

Atlantic City police also welcomed K9 Zeus and K9 Raider to the department on Monday, Mar. 4.

