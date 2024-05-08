Shawn Duffy, 39, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced the charges in a news release on Wednesday, May 8.

Neil Burman, 68, of Egg Harbor Township, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Steelmanville Road near Beaver Drive on Tuesday, Feb. 6. According to his obituary, he was born in Somers Point and graduated from Ocean City High School.

Burman's obituary also said he was known for riding his bike and gathering collectibles.

"He was very intelligent and had a keen memory for all things Ocean City," the obituary read. "Once you met Neil, you would not forget him and he would not forget you."

Egg Harbor Township police responded to the crash in the Scullville section at around 6:34 p.m. Investigators said Duffy was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram south when his pickup struck Burman on his bike along the side of Steelemanville Road.

Duffy's pickup did not stop and he left the area before officers found the truck a short time later. Investigators also said Duffy was drunk at the time of the crash.

Steelmanville Road was closed for more than four hours while the crash scene was investigated.

