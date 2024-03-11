A Few Clouds and Windy 42°

Driver Cited After Mays Landing Crash Shuts Down Route 40 For About 15 Hours

A Mays Landing man was cited after a crash shut down a major road for about 15 hours, authorities said.

Daniel Sabat, 36, of Mays Landing, was driving west on Route 40 in a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta at around 12:25 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 9, the Township of Hamilton Police Department said in a Facebook post. His car went off the road near the intersection with New York Avenue and hit a traffic light pole and a utility pole.

Both poles fell into the road along with electrical wires. Paramedics brought Sabat to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, in Pomona for "moderate injuries."

The state Department of Transportation responded and redirected traffic for about 15 hours. Atlantic City Electric and fire departments from Mays Landing, Cologne, and Laureldale also helped at the scene.

Sabat was issued a summons for careless driving.

