Dogs Up For Adoption After Escaping Hoarding Situation In Galloway Township

Some of the 25 dogs saved from a Galloway home are now up for adoption, the township's police department said on Thursday, Feb. 15. The dogs and one cat were found in poor conditions at a Zurich Avenue home on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Officers also discovered a dead dog on the property. The animals' owner, 23-year-old Jason Millar of Wildwood Crest, was charged with cruelty to animals and he was released on a summons.

Galloway police said a black-and-white Newfoundland dog named "Moo" already found a new home with an officer.

"Congrats SFC. Weigle and family on your newest addition!" the police department said on Facebook. "Moo is excited to meet everyone, especially her new sister Hazel the Bernese Mountain Dog!"

The police department also shared a Facebook reel of a Valentine's Day reunion for the rescued dogs and the officers who helped them. The dogs were being cared for at the Humane Society of Atlantic County in Atlantic City and the Atlantic County Animal Shelter in Pleasantville.

You can find out how to adopt one of the dogs by visiting the websites of the humane society or the county's animal center.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.