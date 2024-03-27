Cold CASE: Help Wanted In Solving Murder Of Atlantic City Celebrity "Cooks Books"

In a news release on Wednesday, Mar. 27, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office asked for public assistance in the investigation into the 1985 killing of Raul Sanchez. He was known to many as "Cooks Books."

Suarez earned the nickname while he was an emcee at the 500 Club in Atlantic City. He was also a radio show host and a taxicab driver.

Suarez was found dead in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 near Crest Motel in Absecon at around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, Mar. 31, 1985. Investigators learned he was stabbed several times.

Witnesses told police they saw Suarez at the side of his taxi before walking onto the road and collapsing. One witness reported seeing a fight inside the taxi before Suarez walked into the road.

Unknown people drove off in the taxi. It was found abandoned on the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue in Atlantic City.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office also said anyone with information about the cold case should call the office's major crimes unit at 609-909-7800. You can also file an anonymous tip online at ACPO.tips.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477.

