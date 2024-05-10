Coastal Flood Warning Issued For Many Jersey Shore Areas Due To Onshore Flow, High Tides: NWS

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning on Friday, May 10 for coastal parts of Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, and Ocean counties. A coastal flood advisory was issued for oceanfront areas of Middlesex and Monmouth counties, as well as bayfront and riverfront parts of Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Salem counties.

The NWS said moderate flooding was forecasted in coastal communities like Atlantic City, Barnegat Light, Bivalve, Cape May, and Ocean City during the late-night high tide on Friday, May 10. Minor flooding could also happen during high tides on Saturday, May 11.

Minor flooding was expected along the ocean in places like Manasquan, Perth Amboy, and Sandy Hook during high tides on Friday and Saturday nights. It was also forecasted for communities along the Delaware Bay and River for early morning high tides on Saturday and Sunday, May 12.

Forecasters also said an increasing onshore flow and higher astronomical tides were responsible for fueling the flooding.

Wildwood's fire department warned residents to move their vehicles from low-lying areas before high tide.

"Flooding can occur for several hours after the actual time of high tide," the department said in a Facebook post.

Flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal communities and along inland tidal waterways, according to the NWS. Some roads may need to be partially or completely closed.

Emergency officials said you should never drive through floodwater and you should take the necessary steps to protect flood-prone property.

