'Check Washing' Investigation After Mail Stolen Outside Hammonton Post Office

Hammonton Police and the U.S. Postal Inspectors are investigating financial crimes after mail and checks were removed from a mailbox outside the town's post office, the police department said in a Facebook post on Thursday, Feb. 29. The mailbox was tampered with over Presidents' Day weekend.

"Check washing" is when thieves take letters from mailboxes and look for signed checks inside them. Thieves then change the amount of money that was written on a check and cash it.

Hammonton police said there have been "additional security measures" on the mailbox outside of the post office on South Third Street.

Anyone who notices a check drawn in a different amount than what was issued should call their bank and report it to the Hammonton Police Department at 609-561-4000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.