Celebrity Chef Bringing 2 Restaurants To Atlantic City Resort

Restauranteur Michael Schulson will open up Pearl & Mary and Samuel's at Ocean, the Ocean Casino Resort announced on Wednesday, Feb. 7. They'll be next to each other in the lobby across from The Park.

The restaurants are expected to open before the summer.

"We are thrilled to welcome Pearl & Mary and Samuel’s into Ocean’s portfolio of dining venues as we venture into a long-term partnership with Michael Schulson," said resort general manager Bill Callahan.

The resort said Pearl & Mary will be an oyster bar "offering coastal favorites," along with a raw bar, mixed crudos, and cocktails. This will be the second Pearl & Mary location, with the other restaurant in the Mid Town Village of Philadelphia.

Samuel's at Ocean is a diner experience inspired by Schulson's grandparents, who immigrated to The Bronx, NY, and opened a kosher butcher shop. The American-Jewish menu will include fresh baked breads, pastries, sandwiches, and salads.

Schulson owns a dozen popular restaurants and bars in Philly. He starred on TLC's Ultimate Cake Off and Style Network’s Pantry Raid.

"Having opened my first restaurant in Atlantic City more than 15 years ago, it’s apropos to be returning to the shore to work with Ocean, starting with these two incredible projects," said Michael Schulson. "The team at this property is first class and I look forward to opening additional concepts with them in the future."

Pearl & Mary and Samuels will be located in the current spaces for Harper's and Sky Café.

The resort said Harper's is moving to a larger venue on the casino level near Starbucks and will continue offering brunch options.

