'Bigger, Better' ShopRite Approved In Atlantic County

Cecilia Levine
A new ShopRite store is coming to Atlantic County.
Despite disagreements over the height of a fence, the Galloway Planning Board unanimously approved (8-0) the final major site plan Thursday night, the Press of Atlantic City says.

Village Super Market, the company that proposed the E. Jimmie Leeds Road store, said it would build an 8-foot fence to satisfy neighbors, the outlet said. 

Neighboring residents said they wanted a fence as tall as the one at the Pitney Road ShopRite, which is reportedly between 12 and 15 feet tall. A 10-foot fence would have appeased them, the outlet reports.

The new grocery store will be am 8,676-square-foot, state-of-the-art supermarket, Village Super Market's attorney said.

Click here for more from the Press of AC.

