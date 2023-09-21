Brigantine Woman Sentenced In Fatal Crash In Which She Was High: Prosecutor

Bao “Joanna” Huynh, of Brigantine, was sentenced on the charge of vehicular homicide on Thursday, Sept. 21, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

She must serve 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole.

At 12:17 p.m. on June 26, 2021, Hector Salgado, 54, of Lindenwold was killed when a motor vehicle operated by Huynh struck his Dodge work van in Brigantine, the prosecutor said. At the time of the impact, Salgado was loading paint and other work supplies into his van from a residential work site he was parked outside of, the prosecutor said. The impact of the crash caused his van to collide with him, killing him instantly.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Huynh’s use of numerous narcotics caused a state of intoxication and impaired her ability to operate the motor vehicle, the prosecutor said.

This fatal crash investigation was a cooperative effort by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Investigations Unit and Brigantine Police Department.

