Kevin Turkvan, 31, of Brigantine, was arrested on Tuesday, Apr. 9, the department said in a news release on Thursday, Apr. 11. He was charged after police received a report about a domestic violence incident on Friday, Apr. 5.

Brigantine police were notified on Tuesday, Apr. 9 about the assault with serious injuries. An officer contacted the victim at a medical facility and confirmed serious head injuries which required the victim to be sent to a trauma center. The victim also had other injuries consistent with a violent assault.

Investigators said the victim was hit in the head with "blunt household objects" on the evening of Friday, Apr. 5 at a home in the city. The attacker didn't seek medical treatment for the victim or allow the victim to leave the home.

The attacker also cleaned up the scene and threw away evidence of the assault in the trash. Turkvan was determined to be the attacker and he was arrested at the home. Search warrants were executed to recover evidence inside the home and from outdoor trash cans.

Turkvan was charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree domestic violence aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault with a weapon, third-degree terroristic threats, third-degree criminal restraint, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree tampering with evidence.

Turkvan was held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility to await a detention hearing.

