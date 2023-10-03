Billionaire CEO, Tom Brady, Kevin Hart Thrill Fans At Linwood Trading Card Shop (Video)

Michael Rubin, the billionaire CEO of Fanatics brought Tom Brady, Kevin Hart, and Travis Scott to Wax, Packs, and Throwbacks in Linwood Saturday, Sept. 30, as part of a nationwide sports card trading event, Topps Hobby Rip Night.

The shop's co-owner Jon Riffle said he and his business partner Daniel Gordon were well-prepared for the event, but had no idea that the A-list athlete, comic, rapper, and businessman — who's worth an estimated $11.5 billion — would be there until-last minute.

We're talking day-of.

"Mentally, it was better that I didn't know," Riffle said. "I was a hot mess. We were freaking out."

Riffle said his shop was chosen as the stars were in town for the REFORM Alliance and Jay-Z fundraiser in Atlantic City, where more than $24 million was raised.

The event was just $10, but the kids walked away with memories that will last a lifetime.

"I wasn't sure what to expect," Riffle said. "But he's totally a family guy and interacted with these kids almost better than I do."

Brady noticed one boy was wearing a Devonte Smith Eagles jersey, and offered him a Tom Brady card in exchange for the jersey.

"The kid rips his jersey off and handed him the card," Riffle said. "Then Kevin Hart walks in and Brady hands him the jersey and said, 'Hey man, I got you this.'" A jab at Hart's stature.

"Brady was taking kids' hats off and putting them on his own head without hesitation," Riffle said. "Smiling. Fist bumps. High fives.

"He was interacting in a way that, I don't know if the world has ever seen that side of him. I never have. I'm a huge fan of Tom now just seeing him be his normal self. This was real, and authentic, and genuine.

"Really genuine."

Wax, Packs, and Throwbacks opened in 2020 but has been at its current location since 2022.

