John Bancheri was hired in December 2018 as Stockton's first full-time women's rowing coach, the Galloway Township college said. Bancheri is an Atlantic City native with about 40 years of experience as a college rowing coach.

A GoFundMe page for Bancheri had raised more than $31,000 from at least 240 donations as of Monday, Mar. 11.

"John has always been about coaching and giving to others," the GoFundMe page said. "But coaching is not financially rewarding. If John has touched your life, whether it be as your coach, friend, mentor, or colleague, please consider giving back to this gentleman who has given so much to South Jersey and the rowing community nationwide."

Bancheri graduated from Atlantic City High School and the University of Charleston in West Virginia. He went on to coach at Charleston, Wichita State University, Marietta College, and Grand Valley State University, before making his return to South Jersey at Stockton.

Bancheri received the coach of the year award twice at the Dad Vail Regatta, which is the country's largest college rowing event on the Cooper River in Pennsauken.

"He was highly successful in all programs involved and touched the lives of many students and developed treasured friendships over the years," Bancheri's GoFundMe page said.

Rowing supporters have shown their admiration for Bancheri and his career.

"It's heartening to see the community rallying around Coach B during this challenging time," Vespoli Racing Shells said in a Facebook post. "If you're able to contribute, whether it's through donations, sharing his story, or offering support in any way, it can make a significant difference.

"Coach B's impact on the rowing community speaks volumes, and coming together to support him now is a testament to the profound effect he's had on so many lives."

Bancheri's passion goes beyond college coaching. He helped create Atlantic City's free summer youth rowing program, which is run in partnership with Stockton.

Bancheri is at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. In an update posted on his GoFundMe page on Friday, Mar. 8, he talked about his cancer treatments and a pre-evaluation for a heart transplant.

He also showed his appreciation for the support he has received.

"Humbling experience doesn’t begin to explain how I feel right now," Bancheri wrote. "Thank you is not enough. I wept many times today reading notes and seeing support from so many I loved and respected. Even the ones where I felt guilty for being a hardheaded coach."

Chris O'Brien has been the head coach of Stockton's women's rowing team since August 2022. The Ospreys will begin their spring season at the Washington College Invitational in Chestertown, Maryland, on Saturday, Mar. 23.

You can click here to see coach John Bancheri's GoFundMe page.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.