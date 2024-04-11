The former home of Mickey & Minnie's Restaurant was listed for sale at $625,000 on Tuesday, Apr. 2, according to an online RE/MAX listing. The red and white building on West White Horse Pike in the Cologne section of Galloway Township was built in 1950.

The restaurant has room for 98 guests, three bathrooms, wooden floors, kitchen equipment, a liquor license, and a pool table. The buyer would have to purchase it "as is," and will be responsible for inspections, repairs, and certifications.

The restaurant building also has a four-bedroom upstairs apartment. The property also includes a one-bedroom cottage that's under renovation and a two-bedroom cottage.

The Yelp profile for Mickey & Minnie's said the restaurant featured German classics like bratwurst, wienerschnitzel, smoked trout filet, and Bavarian pretzels.

New gas heat was installed in the restaurant in 2014 and a new HVAC system was put in the upstairs apartment in 2019.

