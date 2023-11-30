Fair 49°

Atlantic County SWAT Team Responds To Man Barricaded In Egg Harbor Home (Developing)

The Atlantic County SWAT team was called to a home in Egg Harbor Township on a report of a man barricaded in a home, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/ Egg Township Harbor police
Jon Craig
Jon Craig

A possibly armed man had locked himself in the home at Tremont and Bates Avenues at about 4 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, Egg Harbor Township police said.

A caller said the man had a gun and may have fired a shot, police said.

The man spoke with police when they arrived, but he has since cut off contact with officers p9lice said at about 10:30 a.m.

“Ongoing attempts have been made to re-establish communication with the individual,” police said in a statement. “Officers on scene are doing all that they can to ensure a peaceful resolution to the situation. Please avoid the area until police are able to resolve the situation.”

