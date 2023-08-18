Atlantic City Trio Arrested On Drug, Weapons Charges: Police

On Thursday Aug. 17, at 3:48 p.m., Detectives Eric Evans and Christopher Dodson were conducting surveillance in the area of the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenues.

They saw two men, Daryus Gandy and Bashon Simon Sr., working together to sell drugs, police said. The detectives approached the men as they began to engage in a transaction with John Adams. Gandy was found in possession of a loaded handgun, 82 bags of heroin, and prescription pills, police said. Adams was found to have an active warrant. Both men were arrested.

Officer Giovanni Berardis and Joshua Munyon located Simon and took him into custody after he walked away when the detectives initially approached. Simon was found in possession of nine grams of cocaine that was packaged for distribution and four bags of heroin.

Gandy, 29, of Egg Harbor City, was charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses.

Adams, 55, of Atlantic City, was charged with loitering to obtain drugs.

And Simon Sr., 49, of Atlantic City, was charged with various drug offenses.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.