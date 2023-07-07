Atlantic City Suspect Arrested After Pointing Gun During 'Mental Crisis': Police

Troy Williams, 45, of Atlantic City. was charged with weapons offenses, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and possession of drugs, police said.

On Wednesday, July 5, at 1:52 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 300 block of Rosemont Place in reference to a woman being held against her will, and the suspect was armed with a handgun.

Additionally, information was provided that the suspect was having a mental health episode, police said.

Shortly after officers arrived, the victim ran out of the residence. Officers took up a tactical position around the residence to contact the suspect, Troy Williams.

Williams exited the home onto a balcony where Officer Jonathan Walsh engaged him in conversation.

After a discussion, Williams agreed to leave the residence. He surrendered shortly after and was taken into custody without incident. Williams was found in possession of cocaine.

It was learned that Williams pointed a handgun at the victim during an argument. A court ordered search warrant was authorized for the residence. During the search, Sergeant Michael Tracy located two handguns, police said.

Williams was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

