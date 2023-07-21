Atlantic City Police Payroll Employee Billed For Hours She Wasn't At Work: Prosecutor

Suzanne Ricketts, 43, of Pleasantville, was indicted by an Atlantic County grand jury for official misconduct, theft by deception, and computer crimes on Thursday, July 20, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

In 2020, the Atlantic City Police Department began investigating alleged discrepancies in Ricketts’ timesheets, the prosecutor said.

Review of the surveillance and computer systems showed differences between the times Ricketts was physically at the Atlantic City Police Department and what was listed in the payroll system, of which Ricketts was in charge, the prosecutor said.

In total, over 174 unaccounted for hours were identified, with an estimated loss to the city of over $3,000, the prosecutor said.

If convicted of these offenses, Ricketts faces up to 10 years in New Jersey State Prison, as well as a ban on future public service employment, the prosecutor says.

