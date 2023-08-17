Atlantic City Man Pleads Guilty To Handgun Charge: Prosecutor

On Wednesday, Aug. 16, Rakiy Newsome pleaded guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun without a permit.

The plea was in exchange for a three-year term in New Jersey State Prison, with a one-year period of parole ineligibility, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

On April 22, 2022, Atlantic City police arrested Newsome on an unrelated incident. During a search of his person incident to that arrest, Newsome stated that he was in possession of a weapon.

Newsome was found to be in possession of a Springfield Model XD-40 handgun. The handgun was discovered to be stolen out of Lexington, South Carolina. The handgun had an illegal 16-round ammunition magazine loaded with illegal hollow point ammunition.

