Fog 71°

SHARE

Atlantic City Man Pleads Guilty To Handgun Charge: Prosecutor

A 20-year-old man from Atlantic City pleaded guilty to a handgun charge, authorities said.

Rakiy Newsome
Rakiy Newsome Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

On Wednesday, Aug. 16, Rakiy Newsome pleaded guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun without a permit. 

The plea was in exchange for a three-year term in New Jersey State Prison, with a one-year period of parole ineligibility, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

On April 22, 2022, Atlantic City police arrested Newsome on an unrelated incident. During a search of his person incident to that arrest, Newsome stated that he was in possession of a weapon. 

Newsome was found to be in possession of a Springfield Model XD-40 handgun. The handgun was discovered to be stolen out of Lexington, South Carolina. The handgun had an illegal 16-round ammunition magazine loaded with illegal hollow point ammunition.

to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE