Atlantic City Man Pleads Guilty To Attempted Murder: Prosecutor

Marcus Seda pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder, second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, and second-degree aggravated assault on Wednesday, Aug. 23, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Seda admitted he fired six gunshots into a vehicle with the intent to kill the driver in Pleasantville on Oct. 14, 2021. Investigators linked Seda to the shooting after finding that he had left his cell phone at the scene before fleeing. He pled guilty to second-degree aggravated assault in a second case, admitting that he fired a handgun in Atlantic City on Dec. 17, 2021 with the intent to seriously injure the intended target, the prosecutor said.

These cases were investigated by the Pleasantville Police Department and Atlantic City Police Department, respectively.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 4.

