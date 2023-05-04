Atlantic City Man Gets 48 Years State Prison For Producing Fentanyl: Prosecutor

Kevin Davis must serve 24 years of the sentence before he is eligible for parole, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

On March 13, Davis was found guilty after a jury trial of 15 crimes including first-degree maintaining a fentanyl production facility, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun in the furtherance of fentanyl production and distribution, and resisting arrest by flight, the prosecutor said.

On October 3, 2019, members of the Atlantic City Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence used by Davis to package fentanyl for sale.

In Davis’ bedroom, police recovered a substantial quantity of fentanyl, paraphernalia used to package and label fentanyl for sale, and a handgun loaded with a high-capacity ammunition magazine which contained various rounds of ammunition, including hollow point ammunition.

Davis fled from police officers on a bicycle for several blocks in Atlantic City until he was taken into custody.

Over 100 folds of fentanyl packaged for sale were recovered.

This is Davis’ third adult conviction for illegal possession of a handgun, and he was previously convicted of attempted murder.

