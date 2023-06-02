Atlantic City Man Caught With Numerous Catalytic Converters, Pills: Police

On Thursday, June 1, Atlantic City detectives made a warranted search in the 100 block of north Iowa Avenue following an investigation into drug dealing, police said.

The target of the investigation, Felix Beltran, was located at the residence and arrested on an active warrant, they said.

During a search of the residence, detectives recovered numerous prescription pills, paraphernalia used in the distribution of drugs, the catalytic converters, and tools used to remove catalytic converters from cars, police said.

Detectives were able to link five of the catalytic converters to a theft that occurred at a local business earlier Thursday, they said.

The five were returned to the business.

Detectives are working to identify other catalytic converter thefts in Atlantic County and could file additional charges, they said.

Beltran was additionally charged with numerous drug offenses, criminal mischief, and possession of burglar tools, police said.

