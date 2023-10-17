Atlantic City Man Arrested With 12,000 Bags Of Heroin, 820 Ecstasy Pills At Casino Hotel: PD

On Friday, Oct. 13, patrol officers responded to Tropicana Atlantic City in reference to security personnel locating narcotics in property that had been removed from a guest’s room during an eviction process, police said.

The items recovered from the hotel room included 11,695 individual bags of heroin, more than 3.3 pounds of unpackaged heroin, 40 grams of cocaine, 820 ecstasy tablets, paraphernalia used in the manufacturing and distribution of narcotics, and three handguns.

With assistance from Tropicana security personnel, the owner was identified as Abdurrahim Abdullah. Abdullah returned to the hotel on the morning of Oct. 14 and attempted to gain access to the hotel room. He was taken into custody shortly after.

Abdullah, 42, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance or CDS (three counts), possession of CDS with intent to distribute (three counts), possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone (three counts), maintaining/operating a manufacturing facility, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a weapon (three counts), possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a large capacity magazine, possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, certain person not to possess a weapon, money laundering, and possession of a ghost gun.

Abdullah was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about the distribution of drugs is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or submit a text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.