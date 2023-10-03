Atlantic City Man Admits Brandishing Gun In Rival Gang Territory: Prosecutor

Altarik Hopkins pleaded guilty on Monday, Oct. 2 to possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, resisting arrest and obstruction, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

"Hopkins admitted he possessed a loaded handgun with the purpose of intimidating rival gang members," the prosecutor said.

On May 5, 2021, Atlantic City police attempted to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Vineland, the prosecutor said. Hopkins and his juvenile co-defendants fled the stolen vehicle on foot, the prosecutor said. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of cellphones and two loaded handguns.

Police searched the cellphones pursuant to search warrants and uncovered timestamped videos of Hopkins and the juvenile co-defendants passing around the handguns while driving through rival gang territory in the stolen vehicle, the prosecutor said.

Hopkins is being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility awaiting sentencing next month.

