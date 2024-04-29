Angelo Williams, 19, was sentenced on Thursday, Apr. 25 to three years in state prison, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced in a news release. He pleaded guilty to second-degree possession of a handgun without a permit on Thursday, Mar. 7, 2024.

Atlantic City police responded to a report of a man with a gun in his waistband on North Arkansas Avenue on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. Officers found Williams, whose description matched the one given to police.

As police searched Williams, an officer felt the handle of a gun on his waist. He tried to break free from police but was taken into custody.

The officer found a tan and black 9mm gun that didn't have a serial number. The gun also had a 15-round large-capacity magazine with nine bullets and one in the chamber.

Williams will be eligible for parole after one year.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.