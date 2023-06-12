Absegami HS Soccer Star Killed In Baltimore Shooting

Kelvin Oliver Siem died in a shooting on June 5, CBS News reported. He died at Johns Hopkins-Bayview Medical Center in Maryland. No arrests have been made.

"For those of you who knew Kelvin, he was the most caring and giving individual you would ever meet," his coach wrote on a GoFundMe page. "Kelvin was a beautiful light in our lives. He was one of the strongest, most loving, most caring people I knew."

Kelvin was described as a great wrestler at Absegami High School in Galloway Township, "where he was loved by his soccer teammates and wrestling teammates, coaches, classmates and staff," the page said.

Kelvin graduated in 2016 from Absegami High School and continued his education at the Atlantic Cape Community College. He also played soccer for Rutgers-Camden and Manor College.

His extended family lives in Liberia (West Africa).

In addition to his mother, Olivette B. Carr Cassell, and father, Alex Siem, Kelvin is survived by four siblings: Elijah, Christine, Louise and Chris J. Boyd.

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

