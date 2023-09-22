Absecon Repeat Offender Admits Cyberstalking Assault Victim, Obscene Threats: Prosecutor

John LeVance, of Absecon, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Sept. 20 to the charges of stalking as a repeat offender, cyber harassment, contempt of a court order and invasion of privacy, according the the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

LeVance had been detained since January after his arrest for stalking the victim since June 2022, the prosecutor said.

Following his plea, the court released LeVance from the Atlantic County Justice Facility over the State's objection, according to the prosecutor's office.

In June 2022, LeVance was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to assaulting the victim in a case from 2021. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim as a condition of probation. Only one day after LeVance was sentenced to probation in June 2022, LeVance began contacting the victim again in violation of two separate court orders, the prosecutor said.

The victim reported that she received dozens of unwanted and obscene phone calls, texts, emails, and social media contacts from LeVance from June 2022 until December 2022 when LeVance was located by police and arrested, the prosecutor said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 1. With an open guilty plea, sentencing is in the discretion of the court. LeVance faces a maximum of 10 years in New Jersey State Prison after his plea to all charges against him.

