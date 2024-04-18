Kevin McAnally, 56, of Absecon, was arrested on Tuesday, Apr. 16, the Absecon Police Department said in a news release. Officers responded to a fight at Dr. Jonathan Pitney Recreational Park on Morton Avenue just after 5 p.m.

Investigators said a man asked McAnally to stop smoking marijuana in front of his underage siblings. McAnally "reacted aggressively" and threatened the man with an awl, which is a pointed tool for making small holes.

A witness called 911 after seeing McAnally chase the man with the awl. Officers immediately found McAnally and he was taken into custody.

McAnally was charged with assault and weapons offenses. The victim was not injured in the fight.

Police also said this was an isolated incident and "there is no ongoing threat to public safety."

