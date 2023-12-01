Absecon Ex-Con Charged In Fatal Pleasantville Shooting: Prosecutor

Jerome Holley was charged on Friday, Dec. 1 with the murder of Mamadou Toure, 45, of Pleasantville, that occurred in October in Pleasantville, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Holley was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, second-degree possession of a handgun without a permit to carry, and second-degree certain persons not to possess firearms, the prosecutor said.

He was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending his first court appearance.

On Oct. 9 at approximately 8:40 a.m., Pleasantville police responded to a 9-1-1 call for a shooting near 7 West Pleasant Ave. Police found Toure unresponsive in the driveway with at least one gunshot wound. Toure was pronounced dead at the scene, the prosecutor said.

This incident is still being investigated by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit and the Pleasantville Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident or other serious crimes are asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Website at ACPO.Tips and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.