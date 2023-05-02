9-Foot Shark Surfaces Off NJ Coast

According to shark research center OCEARCH, the dorsal fin of Simon — who weighs 434 pounds and measures nine feet and six inches in length — surfaced several times Sunday, April 30 and Monday, May 1 in Ocean County.

Simon proceeded to swim up toward Long Island, pinging again around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 2.

A "Ping" happens when an animal tag breaks the surface of the water, sending data, OCEARCH says.

The juvenile shark was tagged in December 2022, in St. Simon's Island, GA.

He has since spent some time down near Jacksonville Florida before swimming up the Atlantic coastline.

He surfaced in March down by the Carolinas, in April off the coast of Maryland, and on Monday, May 1 at the Jersey Shore.

Simon appears to be swimming very close to the New York shoreline, the closest he's ever been to land, it appears.

