$1.4M To Expand License Plate Readers In Atlantic City

State police will receive $1.4 million to buy and install 120 more license plate readers throughout Atlantic City, Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Thursday, Feb. 15. The readers will be installed in fixed locations throughout the city.

The automated license plate reader (ALPR) technology uses automated cameras to scan license plates and store photos in a law enforcement database. That information can help police find stolen vehicles and missing people, especially during Silver or Amber alerts.

State police will share the captured data in the Regional Operations Intelligence Center and Real Time Crime Centers.

"The deployment of ALPR technology aligns with our commitment to not only be a clean and safe city, but a smart city as well," Mayor Marty Small Sr. said. "This is one of many game changers you can expect in the great city of Atlantic City as we continue to invest in technology, and we are thrilled to have another crime-fighting tool through our partnership with the NJSP."

More than $1.1 million comes from the Department of Community Affairs (DCA) and more than $273,000 comes from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA).

"We’re pleased to support this important safety project, which will benefit not only the Atlantic City Tourism District but the entire area," said CRDA interim executive director Maisha Moore. "Use of this technology provides an extra layer of security for our in-state and out-of-state visitors as well as our community members."

Platkin announced last year that state police and 34 law enforcement agencies in every county received $10 million in grants for plate reading systems.

"Reducing auto theft and violent crime is my number one priority, and the ALPR technology that we are investing in as part of this initiative is crucial to help law enforcement detect, respond to, and solve crimes," said Platkin. "Atlantic City is an iconic part of our state, and I am grateful for the current and ongoing support of the Department of Community Affairs, the CRDA, and the NJSP as we work together to make it a safer place for our residents and visitors."

New Jersey began using automated license plate readers in 2010.

