$10K Mega Millions Ticket Purchased At Mays Landing Store

The New Jersey Lottery said the winning ticket was purchased at Hamilton News & Tobacco on Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing. The winner matched four numbers and the MegaBall in the drawing on Friday, Mar. 15.

The winning numbers were 13, 25, 50, 51, and 66. The MegaBall was 6.

Mega Millions said a $1 million ticket was sold in New York. The New York Lottery said that ticket was purchased in Lancaster, which is about 25 minutes east of Buffalo.

No one matched all six numbers to win the estimated $815 million jackpot.

The next Mega Millions drawing is at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 19, and the jackpot is expected to reach an estimated $875 million.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.