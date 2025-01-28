Westminster resident Lauryn Fazenbaker Diehl, 34, and their unborn baby girl, Rowen, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Carroll Hospital Center, leaving behind her husband and two young children. A GoFundMe for the family had raised more than $56,000 as of press time.

A graduate of the Art Institute of York, Lauryn was being remembered in her obituary as a "light to all those around her."

"Her love for the arts showed through her interior design talents and in the spaces she created," her obituary reads. "She had an affinity for all things ancestry and loved the moon and stars. Her off-the-wall unforgettable humor was enjoyed by friends, family, and strangers alike.

"Lauryn’s greatest joy and fulfillment in life was being “Mommy” to her two beautiful children, Miles and Sydney. She was also eagerly awaiting the arrival of her third baby, Rowen Willow.

"Lauryn dedicated her last few years to her children and family, pouring her heart into creating a home filled with warmth and support. She had a deep love for nature and could often be found on barefoot walks, collecting flowers, hand-in-hand with her barefooted children, embracing the simple, beautiful moments of life."

Donations from the campaign will also be used to make a memorial garden at their home for her children to visit her under her favorite weeping willow tree. Donations will also go toward medical and funeral expenses, along with care for Miles and Sydney. Click here to donate.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Westminster and receive free news updates.