Free Rides, No DUIs: Charles County State's Attorney's Holiday Gift To Drivers

Their annual “Drive Sober” initiative is back, aimed at keeping impaired drivers off the roads during one of the year’s deadliest times.

Running from Monday, Nov. 25 through Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, the program offers tools to help revelers make safer choices, or else face the music.

On Thanksgiving Eve (Nov. 27) and New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31), drivers aged 21 and over can use an Uber code for up to $15 off rides in Charles County, available on the State’s Attorney’s official webpage.

The SAO will continue to distribute rideshare gift cards, nonalcoholic drink vouchers, and keychain breathalyzers throughout the initiative, officials said.

There will also be a new billboard put on display featuring State’s Attorney Tony Covington imploring motorists to “Drive Sober. Make it home for the holidays.”

Supplies are limited, so officials advised to plan ahead.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waldorf and receive free news updates.