Overcast 64°

SHARE

Suspicious Person Walking Halls Of Urbana High School Arrested For Assaulting Staffer: Sheriff

It only took a week for members of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office to apprehend a person wanted for assaulting a staff member while trespassing at an area high school, authorities announced.

The suspicious man broke into Urbana High School.

The suspicious man broke into Urbana High School.

 Photo Credit: edu.fcps.org/Frederick County Sheriff's Office
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

At approximately 11 a.m. on Sept. 17, a questionable man entered Urbana High School through an exterior door, and was walking the halls until a staff member spotted him and attempted to take him outside of the building.

As the staffer was closing the door behind the man, investigators say that he was assaulted, at which point the suspect fled the campus. 

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, the sheriff's office announced that they have arrested 34-year-old Frederick resident Ronald Nathaniel Stewart on multiple charges.

No other students or other staff members were harmed by the man.

Stewart was charged with disturbing school operations, trespassing on school grounds, and second-degree assault.

Following the incident, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office beefed up security through the rest of the day on Tuesday afternoon, through dismissal.

Stewart was charged following his arrest and is being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center pending his next court appearance.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Urbana and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE