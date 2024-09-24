Suspicious Person Walking Halls Of Urbana High School Arrested For Assaulting Staffer: Sheriff

At approximately 11 a.m. on Sept. 17, a questionable man entered Urbana High School through an exterior door, and was walking the halls until a staff member spotted him and attempted to take him outside of the building.

As the staffer was closing the door behind the man, investigators say that he was assaulted, at which point the suspect fled the campus.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, the sheriff's office announced that they have arrested 34-year-old Frederick resident Ronald Nathaniel Stewart on multiple charges.

No other students or other staff members were harmed by the man.

Stewart was charged with disturbing school operations, trespassing on school grounds, and second-degree assault.

Following the incident, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office beefed up security through the rest of the day on Tuesday afternoon, through dismissal.

Stewart was charged following his arrest and is being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center pending his next court appearance.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

