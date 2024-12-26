Police Identify Upper Marlboro Driver Killed In Single-Vehicle Christmas Morning Crash

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Darin Burns Jr. of Upper Marlboro, was killed after his vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree in the 12000 block of Duley Station Road.

Officers responded to the scene at approximately 3:20 a.m. on Dec. 25 and found Burns Jr. inside the wrecked vehicle, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Burns Jr. was driving southbound on Duley Station Road when he lost control of the vehicle, leading to the deadly crash.

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the unit at 301-731-4422.

