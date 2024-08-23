Police have identified Upper Marlboro resident Roger Ferguson as the motorcyclist who was killed in a Landover Road crash in Cheverly on Thursday.

At approximately 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 22, officers were called to a stretch of the roadway near Route 50 to investigate a crash, where they found Ferguson suffering from critical injuries.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later was pronounced dead, according to police.

Investigators say that Ferguson and the driver collided in the southbound lanes of Landover Road, though it is unclear what caused the fatal crash.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

The incident remains under investigation.

