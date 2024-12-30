Trash Truck Causes Minor Damage After Crashing Into Towson Home

Shortly after 9 a.m. on Dec. 30, an alert was issued by the Baltimore County Fire Department, advising that there was a work truck whose driver lost control and accidentally struck a residence in the 200 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue.

No injuries were reported, according to fire officials. It is unclear what caused the crash.

Building inspectors and BGE were also called in to assess the damage done to the home, which suffered moderate damage.

The crash remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Towson and receive free news updates.