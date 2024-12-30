Fair 57°

Trash Truck Causes Minor Damage After Crashing Into Towson Home

Some Baltimore County residents got a surprise visitor on Monday morning when a trash truck struck a Towson home.

 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department
Shortly after 9 a.m. on Dec. 30, an alert was issued by the Baltimore County Fire Department, advising that there was a work truck whose driver lost control and accidentally struck a residence in the 200 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue.

No injuries were reported, according to fire officials. It is unclear what caused the crash.

Building inspectors and BGE were also called in to assess the damage done to the home, which suffered moderate damage.

The crash remains under investigation.

